Yahaya picks Jatau as running mate in Gombe

All Progressives Congress (APC) Gombe State, gubernatorial candidate, Alhaji Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, has picked Dr Manassah Daniel Jatau as his running mate.

The state APC Publicity Secretary, Naomi Joel Awak, who confirmed this in Gombe yesterday, said that Dr Jatau was unanimously chosen after wide consultation of party leadership and other stakeholders.

Naomi added that the party and its flag bearer decided on Jatau because of his loyalty, sacrifice and widespread acceptance in the Gombe-South senatorial district.

Dr Jatau served in the Nigerian Customs Service and retired as a Deputy Controller General.

Dr Jatau, who holds a PhD in Sociology before venturing into politics, taught at the Bingham University, Karu, Nasarawa State as senior lecturer in the Department of Sociology.

Jatau hails from Gombe South, which the traditional stronghold of the PDP and hopes to swell the votes of the APC against their PDP opponent.

