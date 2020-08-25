Yahaya pledges support for Gombe Christian pilgrims

The Gombe state governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has assured of his administration’s commitment to provide support for successful and hitch-free Christian pilgrimage.

Governor Yahaya spoke when he granted audience to the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Rev Yakubu Pam, who paid him a courtesy visit in Gombe.

He said despite the over N250 million unsettled claims left by the previous government for the State Pilgrims Welfare Board (SPWB), his government is committed to providing Christians in the state the opportunity and needed support to undertake their spiritual journey.

“This government inherited a liability of about N120 billion. And that is just for the liabilities that were booked and recorded. Issues to do with unsettled liabilities of pilgrimage of close to N250 million is not part of our assessment. Despite this, we will make sure we continue to fulfil our obligations to provide support to those who wish to perform pilgrimage.”

He appreciated the leadership of the NCPC for their choice of Gombe to host the North East zonal meeting and to also flag-off the next pilgrimage to Jerusalem, adding that this would not have been possible without the peace and tranquillity the state enjoys, as well as its centrality and neutrality.