Yahaya returns nomination forms, boasts of transformation in Gombe



Gombe state governor Inuwa Yahaya has returned his Expression of Interest and nomination forms to the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the governorship primary in the state.

The governor also expressed confidence that he will win both the APC ticket and his reelection in 2023 general elections.

Speaking with newsmen after submitting his nomination forms Thursday in Abuja, the governor, represented by his Chief of Staff, Alhaji Abubakar Inuwa Kari, said: “We have a saying in Gombe and I will say it in Hausa, either today, tomorrow or now we are ready for the elections, no shaking.”

Governor Yahaya also ruled out the recent defection in the state as a threat to his re-election in 2023.

He said: “We are taking the campaign’s from the PDP, nobody is leaving the APC, we had a few defections a few months ago but people are trooping into the APC. We are solid on ground and we are ready to go.

“Any person that goes to Gombe state now knows that Alhaji Muhammadu Innua Yahaya has transformed Gombe over the last three years. The people of Gombe are grateful for what he has done. You go to Gombe today, you know you’ll see a new Gombe. And like one of his colleagues said when he came a few weeks ago, he called my principal the quiet storm. Gombe has changed and Gombe is for the better. So I invite you to come to Gombe and see for yourself.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

