Yahoo boy, 25, bags 3-month jail for posing as American lady

Justice Peter Lifu of a Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun state, Wednesday sentenced a 25-year-old boy, Adeyemi Dayo, to three months imprisonment for internet fraud.

The convict was said to have presented himself as American female to his victims and thereby committed an offence under the advance fee fraud of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The EFCC Prosecutor, AbdurRasheed Sulaeman, told the court that the convict presented himself as the Amazing Empire to American male with intent to defraud him.

He said the convict also used a fake email address on his iPhone 6 to dupe his American victim.

The convict admitted guilt of the charge and entered into a plea bargain.

His counsel, J. P. Jonnes, prayed the court to be lenient in sentencing him, saying that he has a 23-year-old wife and less than six months old baby looking up to him for survival.

He said the convict who is a first time offender, can still be useful to the society if shown mercy.

Justice Lifu sentenced him to three months imprisonment with hard labour running from the date of arrest in October 2019.

He ordered that the iPhone seized from the convict be sold in auction and the proceeds be paid into the coffers of the federal government.