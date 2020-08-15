‘Yahoo boy’ convicted over internet fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ilorin zonal office has secured the conviction of one Kolade Emmanuel Balogun, who was charged to court for offences bordering on internet fraud.

Balogun was found guilty of the charges against him after being arraigned before Justice Sikiru Oyinloye of Kwara state High Court sitting in Ilorin.

The Judge who sentenced the convict on Thursday August 13 after he pleaded guilty to the charge against him, said he should pay a fine of N50,000 and control traffic at a junction behind the Kwara state Ministry of Physical Planning for three months commencing from August 17 to October 17, 2020.

He also ordered that other items like phones and laptops recovered from him, should be forfeited to the federal government.

