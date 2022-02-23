‘Yahoo boy’ crushes 15-month-old baby to death

A suspected yahoo boy plus on Monday crushed a child of 15 months to death in Asaba, Delta state capital.

It was gathered that the incident which happened around 6pm on Monday, had thrown the residents of the area into mourning.

An eyewitness said the child whose mother is a POS operator along Direct Labour Agency (DLA) road, and did not know when the child crawled away and entered the road.

Accoding to him, “The car, a Mercedes Benz Jeep, is driven by two young boys, suspected to be Yahoo boys crushed the innocent baby to death.

“The mother of the child operates a POS along the DLA road, and did not know when the child crawled into the road.

“The child was killed about 30 metres away from the mother’s POS stand and splashed the child’s brain along the road. It was a horrible sight.”

Though the eyewitnesses blamed the carelessness of the mother but picked hole in the manner the driver of the car was speeding possibly to achieve their sacrifice.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the accident.

“Yes, it was a case of accident, a child of one year and few months died. The driver wants to enter a compound, after opening the gate to the compound, not knowing that the child crawled under the vehicle and he smashed him,” he said.