‘Yahoo boys’ invade Delta communities, scrabble for ‘female old pants’

Suspected ritualists popularly known as ‘yahoo boys plus’ have invaded Delta State, buying female used pants for between N300,000 and N500,000 for ritual purposes.

Blueprint gathered that the major areas of operations by these evil ritualists are Asaba, Abraka the DELSU community, Jesse community and many other communities in the state.

The yahoo boys ritualists many times deceived young girls to club and other social activities and lure the innocent girls to a secret place where their private and other sensitive organs of the body would be severed for quick money.

We further learnt that the evil killers invaded female hostel in Abraka community and ordered them to pull off their pants at gun point or their life, injecting fear into them for quick response.

Reacting to the development in Asaba, one Miss Uche Aga said Asaba has turned to another thing adding, “the activities yahoo boys plus have posed a serious danger on them.”

Aga revealed that majority of Delta girls were no longer wearing pants especially in Abraka, Asaba, and other parts of state for fear of ritualists.

She said the pants are being sold for between N300,000 and N500,000 in Asaba for some months now.

“Oga, I am telling you the truth based on what is happening now in Delta state especially in Asaba, is enough to fear, because the way these boys are after our pants is something else, when they see ladies even on the way, they use gun to collect the pant you wear.

“As I speak to you know, I have stop wearing pant when ever I am going out, same thing with some of my friends to avoid these evil people, when they collect your pant, that is the end. It happened to one girl in Asaba ,they have taken the girl to church deliverance”.

Also speaking, Mr Omanoma said that he had on Sunday in the church advised his church members especially the ladies to stop exposing their pants in their various houses.

“As an elder in my church, I quickly advised my church members immediately the news of selling ladies pants for N300,000 filtered into town.

“I told them to be wary of their friends and even suspicious brothers and should not expose their pants, if possible they should hide them inside their bag and they should not collect any pant bought for them by friends or even their brothers.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Aniamaka who confirmed the ugly incident said the command would do everything possible to arrest the perpetrators.

DSP Aniamaka called on the members of the public for useful information that will lead to the arrest of the evil boys.

He said that these evil people have parents and guardians who ought to have monitor their activities.

“The police will apprehend all those involving in the act, but parents have a big role to play because these people lived with us. We should stop encouraging them, and be courageous enough to report any suspicious movement. Imagine a 22 young years old boy driving exotic cars without doing any work,” He added.