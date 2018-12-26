Yakasai: An exemplary medical consultant By Abdullahi Alhassan

In traditional terms, medical and religious scientists are two most cherished and important people that the society respects most. That is why the significance of a medical doctor in any human clime can never be underestimated. The likes of Dr Tanko Umar Yakasai who was a personal physician to the governor and chief medical officer of Kano State Government House, who made indelible marks in the annals of community medicine in this country, are trailblazers that need to be celebrated and honoured in a dignified manner.

Born in Kano in the early 70s, Dr Yakasai, after his primary and secondary education, studied medicine at the University of Maiduguri in 2001 and Masters of Public Health at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in 2005. Being educationally minded and ambitious, he studied Masters of Business Administration (MBA) in Bayero University, Kano (BUK) in 2015. As a qualified medical doctor, he is a Fellow of the West African College of Physicians in 2008 and 2015. He obtained a Master’s Degree in Development Studies (MDS) as well as Masters in Public Policy and Administration (MPPA) both from the BUK, which has really made him a versatile and sagacious individual imbued with requisite knowledge to hold any position anywhere in the world.

Experience wise, which is always the best teacher; Dr Yakassai has over the last three decades carried out field researches in entire North West geopolitical zone as Onal Coordinator in the Nigerian AID Indicators and Impact Survey. His areas of specialization are health planning, HIV/AIDS, operations research, child health, immunization & reproductive health.

At present, he is a Senior Registrar in the Department of Community Medicine on posting round through Comprehensive Health Centre, Kumbotso and Sharada Maternal & Child Health Clinic, HIV/AIDS clinic, DOTs/TB clinic, Family Health Clinic, Occupational Health Clinic, Endemic Diseases Clinic, Monitoring and Supervision of Data Entry Clerks in M & E unit of PEPFAR A.R.T. Programme.

Besides, he teaches medical students in the university, as well as participate in community based surveys and researches and epidemic diseases control, health education to various groups on immunization and reproductive Health. For someone who spent four years as a personal physician to His Excellency and the Principal Medical Officer to the Government House with the responsibilities of overall management and running of the Government House Clinic, it is very difficult to be narrow-minded. From 2015 to date, he is currently a Registrar of Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital with the task of running endemic diseases clinic, family clinic and clinics in rural health.

When he served as a house officer, his did well in clinical management fields of surgery, medicine, pediatrics and obstetrics and gynecology from 2002-2003. He was appointed Medical Officer of Community Health Clinic in Takai LGA in charge of treatment of the sick, preventive services, routine immunization, casualty officer and overall coordinating officer.

He garnered vast experience in the field when he served at various capacities such as a PRO-USAID Public Health Specialist on Nigeria Immunization Programme TA Evaluation in Bauchi, Sokoto, Kano and Kaduna from Jan – June, 2018. Prior to that, Dr Yakasai had served as Lead Consultant for UNICEF in Bauchi state Strategic Health Development Plan II June, 2017. In Kaduna state, he was a Supervisor for the Rapid Maternal and Child Health Assessment in the state in November 2017, among other similar works.This is not all, Dr Yakassai has provided technical support towards the design, implementation and evaluation of Global Fund AIDS/TB/Malaria projects in Nigeria.

That enormous experience earned him board membership of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) from 2008 to 2011, a member of the General Purpose Committee and several other adhoc committees. Dr Yakassai has been involved in oversight of the agency and also in advocacy for HIV/AIDS policy, resource mobilizations within and outside the country, as well as went on study tour of National Agencies for the Control of AIDS in Uganda and Rwanda in 2008 with particular reference to Joint Financing Agreement (JFA). He was equally a member of Global Fund Country Coordinating Mechanism, Nigeria (CCMN) from 2006 to date. He has been a member of the Executive Committee of the CCM Nigeria, Chair of the Oversight Committee in charge of all GFATM grant performance in Nigeria and also participated in country proposal development, writing, submission and Technical Review Panel defense. Above all, he is a member of the Global Fund AMFM Task Team in Nigeria.

On the youth development, as a youth medical consultant, Dr Yakasai had participated in the National Youth Summit Abuja in February 2001 under which the National Youth Policy was reviewed. During the COJA 8th All Africa Games in August 2003, he served as a medical volunteer.

For someone with enormous goodwill and network in public health concerns, Dr Yakasai has attended numerous international conferences and workshops such as a 3-day Working Visit to Commonwealth Youth Exchange Council in London for the International Youth Committee Meeting of the Commonwealth Youth Forum. In 2003, he participatedin an International Youth Camp, at Alarish, Egypt. He was in 2004 a delegate at the 14th WAY General Assembly, Windhoek, Namibia. Again, he served as a Delegate at UNFPA African Regional Youth Forum on Population and Development in Lusaka, Zambia. In 2005, he was a delegate at Africa Youth Leaders Forum Tripoli, Libya. He was also a delegate UNGASS on HIV/AIDS New York, U.S.A, among others too numerous to mention.

In a nutshell, Dr Yakasai is a household name in community medicine and public health in Kano state and many states across the country. He has proved to be a force to reckon with, having garnered enormous practical experience and knowledge through dint of hardwork, diligence and dexterity over the span of three decades. For that, he is an exemplary youth worthy of national honours and emulation to the up-coming generation on account of his national duty and service to humanity.

Alhassan, a journalist, writes from Kaduna.

