Yaman accepts Abdulrasaq’s guber candidacy

One of the aggrieved governorship aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), in Kwara State, Alhaji Shuaibu Yaman, has accepted the outcome of the party’s primaries that produced Alhaji AbdulRahaman Abdulrasaq as its flag bearer for 2019 election.

He also appealed to his supporters to accept the outcome as the will of God even as he reiterated his commitment and loyalty to the leadership of the party.

Yaman, who made the declaration in Ilorin yesterday while addressing his supporters at the Yaman Support Group campaign office, praised his supporters for standing by him though he did not get the ticket.

“We did not get the result we hoped for and despite the irregularities that beleaguered the process, we must accept the outcome and move forward as a united entity.

“We may have lost the battle but let us unite to win the war to ensure the liberation of our dear State from the hands of those who have piloted us into this state of degeneration.”

“To my Kwara North brethren especially, I feel your pain keenly and indeed the plight of our region was one of my galvanising motives for challenging the status quo and seeking to correct the injustices be done to this zone.

“The declared winner Mr. Abdulrasaq Abdulrahman is a longstanding friend of mine and of extension a friend of Kwara North. We share the same vision for the emancipation of Kwara people from the grip of the PDP and their people strategies.

“I am confident these shared values will be reflected in his policies once elected governor and that a new, long overdue dawn will break for the people of Kwara State, Mr. Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq is an accomplished businessman who can take our state to new heights.

“We were opponents briefly during the race but never enemies and so in friendship, I will continue to advocate for inclusiveness, youth engagement and mentorship, required infrastructural development, engineered by wealth creation for our citizens and dear State that formed the crux of my campaign where it became evident that those ideals resonated with a tremendous majority of the people”, he said.