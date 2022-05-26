Yaman wins Kwara PDP guber primaries

Shuaib Yahman Abdullahi has emerged the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara state. Yaman polled 518 of the total 574 votes to emerge winner after beating two other aspirants including a 3-time member of the House of Representatives, representing Pategi/Lafiagi/Moro federal constituency, Ahman Pategi, and immediate past Nigerian Ambassador to Japan who had also served as a deputy speaker and commissioner in the state, Prof. Yisa Gana. Abdullahi, according to the result announced late last night by the chairman of the electoral committee and the returning officer, Niyi Owolade, polled 518 of the total 574 votes cast at the election. Owolade who declared Abdullahi returned said Ahman Pategi recorded 31 votes while Gana polled 14. He said 574 of the total number of 591 delegates were accredited while 11 votes were voided The PDP had zoned the governorship ticket to the Northern senatorial district of the state from where all the contestants hail. Abdullahi who lost governorship ticket of the APC to Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq in 2019 defected to the PDP about six weeks ago to join the governorship race for 2023. He had before this time alongside some other aspirants sought the governorship ticket of the APC in 2003 which he and the others lost to Senator Bukola Saraki. The politician was the Kwara North senatorial candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) in 2011 when the incumbent minister of state for transport, Senator Gbemisola Saraki was the party’s governorship candidate. The election, which was conducted at the Arca Santa Arena along Ajasa-Ipo road in Ilorin, went without rancour as delegates conducted themselves peacefully and orderly. Abdullahi, in his acceptance speech, thanked his co-contestant for accepting the outcome of the election and called for cooperation of all members.

