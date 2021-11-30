Yar’adua Foundation hosts forum on elimination of violence against women

The Yar’Adua Foundation, in collaboration with the Ford Foundation, would host a public policy forum: ‘Orange the World: End Violence Against Women Now!’ to galvanise Nigerians to take action on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

This high profile event holds Tuesday at the Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja from 10am to 1pm.

Wife of Ekiti state governor, Bisi Fayemi, would deliver the keynote address.

She chairs the Gender Based Violence Law Management Committee in Ekiti state and serves as chairperson of the Nigerian Governor’s Wives Forum.

Other special guests include Ms. Kathleen FitzGibbon; Deputy Chief of Mission of the United States Embassy, Hajiya Saudatu Mahdi; Secretary General of the Women’s Rights Advancement and Protection Alternative, and Ms. Esme Stuart; Head of Gender, Youth and Human Rights, European Commission.

“Institutionalised gender-based violence poses a serious threat to Nigerian women. In 2018, a survey by the World Bank Group’s Women, Business and Law, revealed that 70 per cent of female graduates from Nigerian tertiary institutions have been sexually harassed in school. Classmates and lecturers were the main perpetrators. Sexual assault results in women feeling unsafe, undermines their self-esteem, and obstructs their personal and professional growth.

“The goal of the public policy forum is to identify policy gaps that can enhance the safety and security of women, young persons and other vulnerable populations on tertiary institution campuses. The event will inform and inspire stakeholders as we seek to address one of the defining challenges of our time.

“The Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Foundation was established by the friends, family and associates of Shehu Yar’Adua to honour the legacy of one of Nigeria’s foremost contemporary leaders. Through its facilities and programmes, the foundation endeavors to further the ideals of Shehu Yar’Adua; his commitment to national unity, good governance and to building a just and democratic society for all Nigerians,” the statementdsaid.