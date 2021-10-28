Yar’Adua’s minister, Abba Ruma, dies in London

Former Minister of Agriculture and Water Resources in late President Umar Musa Yar’Adua’s government, Dr Abba Sayyadi Ruma, is dead.

Reliable sources said Ruma died in a London hospital.

His uncle and Danwairen Katsina, Alhaji Sada Salisu Ruma, confirmed his demise. He said late Sayyadi battled diabetes for a long time before he eventually passed away Wednesday morning.

He was born on March 13, 1962, He was an influential minister during the administration of late President Yar’adua.

He is Aged 59. He is survived by two wives and nine children.