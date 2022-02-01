Yari best candidate for APC national chair- APC chieftain







The former governor of Zamfara state, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari has been described as the best contender to be the next national chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the upcoming APC national convention.

A chieftain of APC Abdulaziz Yari’s faction in the state, Hon. Anas Awala Gusau made this pronouncement at the launching of Calendar in support of Abdulaziz Yari campaign for APC national chairman in Gusau on Monday.

According to him, the former governor Abdulaziz Yari has played tremendous roles in ensuring APC stood as the most popular party in Nigeria and its success in 2015- 2019 elections in the country.

Gusau described Abdulaziz Yari as a pillar, selfless and exemplary political leader who sacrifices all his life in fostering unity and progress of the party as well as human development.

According to him, if Yari would be given the mandate, he would no doubt bridge all lacunas of the party in the country.





“We understand that former governor Abdulaziz Yari is a patriotic politician who always puts his people, APC and unity politically as his topmost priority than his personal interest and we shall remain resolute in canvassing him to be the next national chairman of APC “, Hon. Anas Awala stated



He said, “APC needs leaders like Yari who will salvage the party from total collapse.

“Yari is the best candidate for APC national leadership considering his vast experience and political exposure which is a clear testimony that he is capable to lead the party at national level”.

He further added that his political group Marafiyya Amana was set to embark on campaign for Abdulaziz Yari to enable him actualise his dream.