The unending political war between Zamfara state Governor, Abdulaziz Yari and Senator Kabiru Marafa ( APC Zamfara Central) took a new twist yesterday with the latter accusing Yari of plotting to disrupt the conduct of 2019 general elections in the state. Marafa in a personally signed statement, alleged that Governor Yari, in carrying out the plan, recently recruited 8,500 youths for that purpose under the guise of Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF). According to him, Yari made the recruitment of the 8,500 youths penultimate Thursday in realisation of his failure to impose any of his candidates on the party for the 2019 general elections. He expressed shock that Yari, who had in the heat of armed banditry and kidnappings deliberately banned the activities of self help groups (local vigilante), despite pleas and suggestions from all well meaning people across the state, now suddenly come out to announce the recruitment of 8,500 youth at the twilight of his administration. “Motive behind this sudden and belated action is obviously sinister,” he said. The statement reads in part: “From our findings around his political circle, Yari resorted to recruit the 8,500 youths solely to execute his plot to destabilise the 2019 elections in Zamfara state like he did during the aborted October 3 primary election where six people were killed and many more wounded. “The recruitment is to cause mayhem, terrorise innocent voters and snatch election materials to actualise his desperate desire to hold onto power beyond 2019 by proxy. “Because of his abysmal performance in the state, initially Yari thought he would use federal might, including security agencies to manipulate next year’s elections. “However, with the decision of INEC not to receive any list from APC for Zamfara state (following its inability to conduct primaries and agree on consensus) all orchestrated by him, Yari has decided to arm innocent youths in the state to upturn people’s will come 2019, since his popularity cannot win him a ward in the state.” Marafa alleged further that at the height of the killings and kidnappings in the state, Yari abandoned the people and the state for Abuja in the name of national assignment, “junketing from one hotel to the another, while innocent Zamfara people were mercilessly massacred. He therefore urged President Muhammadu Buhari and security agencies to intervene and stop Yari from arming innocent youths in the state to advance his dead political ambition, saying “the recruitment of the civilian JTF is Yari’s sole idea and not the resolution of the state security council as he alleged.” “Recruitment of 8,500 so called JTF at this time is continuation of Yari’s idea to illegally create State Police. “He wants to turn our state into theatre of war as other politicians in the State will be forced to recruit theirs to defend themselves, their supporters and their votes! The Federal government and all well meaning Nigerians should stop this now and call him to order,” he added.

