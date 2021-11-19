Yari vs Buni: Court fixes date for judgment

The Federal High Court sitting in Gusau the Zamfara state capital has on Wednesday, adjourned the case filed before it by the Abdulaziz Yari’s faction of All Progressives Congress (APC).

Yari’s faction had challenged the national chairman of the APC extraordinary committee, Maimala Buni over dissolution of the APC state executives on the 28th of July this year and appointed the new caretaker committee under the chairmanship of Sen. Hassan Nasiha.

Presiding Judge, Justice Aminu Bappa Aliyu said the court has adjourned the case to 2nd December for judgment.

“Considering the tight schedules that I have to attend seminar out of the Country, the court has adjourned the case to 2nd December for judgement”. Justice Bappa stated.

Also speaking to Journalists shortly after the sitting, counsel to Yari’s APC faction Barr. Daniel Emwallum expressed satisfaction with day stipulated by the court for judgment.

According to him, the constitution of the All Progressives Congress, article 14 does not give the national chairman of the party to dissolve or inaugurated any leadership at state level.

“The action taken by the national chairman of the APC extra ordinary committee coming at a rally on the 28 of June and dissolved the state legitimate executives of the APC in Zamfara which is contrary to the constitution of the party article 14 and that is what we are challenging before the court”.

Barr. Emwallum called for justice by the court, stressing that they will continue follow the case for a redress.

Also in an interview, the counsel to first and second respondents Barr. Lascop Hondemiwa, expressed optimism over the adjourned date.

Related

No tags for this post.