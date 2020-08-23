Yastremska ousts Venus at Western/Southern Open

20-year-old 16th seed Dayana Yastremska beat seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus williams 5-7, 6-2, 7-5 at the Western and Southern Open

Facing the elder Williams sister for the first time, the Ukranian let a 4-2 first-set lead get away after twisting her ankle, but after having it taped she rallied to win the next two.



She gained the first service break in the third set for a 5-4 lead but was broken as she served for the match.

She responded by breaking Williams to love then saved three break points to close out the victory over the American star who turned 40 in June.



“I really wanted to withdraw because of the pain,” Yastremska said. “But I played against Venus Williams, so I really wanted to finish that match, even with the pain.

“It wasn’t matter for me I’m going to win or I’m going to lose, but I have to give it everything I have, even with the pain.”