Yenogoa agog for NOC AGM

It is that time of the year, where the sports stakeholders gather to take stock and inventory of how sports and it’s business has been in the past one calendar year.

The Jolly good ride of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be taking everyone to the fun city of Yenegoa, Bayelsa State, South South, Nigeria for two night and three days.

His Excellency, Senator Douye Diri, the Governor of Bayelsa state is extremely excited he has the opportunity to host the AGM of the Olympic family in Nigeria.

According to His Excellency, the Chief Host, “It’s been almost 20years since we hosted the Nigeria Olympic Committee Annual General Meeting and it’s a privilege to be considered to host the most important stakeholders of sports in the country in Bayelsa on 16th December 2021. We will showcase Bayelsa’s hospitality which is full of excitement and attractions plus cultural display to our guests on the eve of the AGM and make their stay worthwhile.

The President of Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), Engineer Habu Ahmed Gumel is full of praise for His Excellency, Senator Douye Diri, the Governor of Bayelsa state for opening his arms to welcome and accommodate the Olympic family at this period of the year.

