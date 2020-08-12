YES project lauds Buhari’s approval of N75bn Youth Investment Fund

The YES Project Initiative, has commended President Mohammudu Buhari for approving the N75bn Youth Investment Fund.

The Governing Chair, BoT YES Project, Mohammed Danjuma in press release issued in Abuja said that the investment fund will go a long way in salvaging the situation especially in this covid-19 era given the magnitude of unemployed youths in the country and the degree of poverty they face.

He said Nigeria’s youths are the nation’s most valuable assets and investing in them, is investing in national development.

“This is why we consider the Youth Investment Fund initiative a very loudable project and also timely.

“As an organization that has championed youth empowerment for some years now, I make a special appeal to the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and other MDAs saddled with the responsibility of administering this fund, to consider getting YES Project Initiative involved in the implementation this project.

“Having worked with youths for many years and are constantly in touch with them, we believe there is a lot we can bring to the table if and when granted the opportunity, “ he said .