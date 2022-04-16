Yet to handover as AMAC chair, Candido declares for House of Reps

With few days left for him to handover, the Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido, has already declared to represent AMAC/Bwari Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives come 2023.

Speaking Saturday in Abuja, while officially declaring his intention to contest for House of Representatives in 2023, Candido said that he would ensure that AMAC/Bwari Federal Constituency gets quality representation as he will bring everything good to the Constituency and develop it the way he did AMAC if voted into office.

He said, “I am not in this race to confront anybody. I’m only a partaker in the game. If by the grace of God I emerge the party’s candidate, I assure you of that seat by the grace of God. If I don’t, I assure you that we are ready to support whoever become the candidate of this party. This is my message to all of you, I’m not in the game for a do or die issue.

“It is not going to be a do or die or fight. It is just a fight to ensure that we get a candidate and if by the grace of God I become the candidate, I’m assuring you that it is not just flying the ticket. It is about winning and then going to the chamber by the grace of God.

“But what are we going to do in the chamber? We are not just going to be seconding motions. We should be able to raise motions, move motions and defend the motions and ask for people, convince fellow colleagues of the house for them to see reasons for them to support our cause.

“By the grace of God as party members, we are very sincere to forgive and forget, sometimes knowingly and unknowingly. The game of politics is full of crises. May I appeal to the party to allow a level playing ground, a very peaceful atmosphere where every contestant should prove his worth before you guys as delegate of election. Whoever wins this election, let it be. If you don’t win, tomorrow is another day.

“The FCT has alot of issues. Our issues lie at the National Assembly. Most of the infrastructure we are providing only lies within the local councils. But fundamentally, most of our challenges rest squarely with the constitution and you cannot get anything done outside the constitution other than the National Assembly.

“So, when you get people fixed in the proper place in the National Assembly, I’m convinced that with the support of others, we could begin to see that certainly some issues are raised and then dusted up. That is what we intend to do. We are not going there with any miracle, but we are going with capacity to represent the good people of this area council. We may have lost certainly some years back, but we are regaining.

“Simple and clear. I want to assure you that we have written ourselves into this ring and gracefully by the grace of God win the ticket, we are going to make you proud. My party people, having accepted lots of goodwill and prayers, I hereby stand before you to declare my intention to run for the House of Representatives AMAC and Bwari federal constituency.”