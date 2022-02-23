Yiaga Africa, 24 other CSOs protest Buhari’s delay in assent to Electoral Bill

Some civil society organisations in the country on Tuesday in Abuja protested the delay by President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

The National Assembly had on January 31 transmitted a clean copy of the reworked Electoral Bill to President Buhari for assent.

But worried by the inaction of the president, the organisations declared February 26 as a day for national protest to demand immediate assent to the bill.

Among the organisations that protested were Partners for Electoral Reform, Nigeria Civil Society Room, Yiaga Africa, Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development, International Press Institute, Cleen Foundation, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, Enough is Enough and the Electoral Hub.

Others were Institute for Media and Society, Nigeria Network of Non-Governmental Organisation, Centre for Liberty, Labour Civil Society Coalition, Transition Monitoring Group, Nigerian Women Trust Fund, Centre for Disability, and The Albino Foundation.

Women in Politics, Take Back Nigeria Movement, 100 Women Lobby Group, Raising New Voices, Ready to Lead Africa and Millennials Active Citizenship Advocacy Africa also took part in the protest.

The organisations gathered at the Unity Fountain in Abuja for several hours during which they condemned the delay by the president to sign the bill into law.

In a statement they jointly signed during the protest, the 25 CSOs asked the president to sign the bill within the 30 days timeline and thereafter propose any amendments if he so desired as he did to the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).

“Further amendments to the Electoral Bill 2022 can be proposed after assent has been granted. It is within the President’s prerogative to propose amendments after signing the bill like he did in the case of the Petroleum Industry Bill and 2022 Appropriation bill, an act which attracted commendation”.

“We call on President Buhari to sign the Electoral bill into law on or before the expiration of the 30 days’ timeline on the 1st March 2022 to enable INEC to issue Notice of Election and release the timetable and schedule of activities for the 2023 general election,” the statement said.