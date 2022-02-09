Yiaga Africa assures on unflinching support to build democracies in Africa

Yiaga Africa has assured Nigerians on it unflinching support of our constituents and partners in our fervent quest to build resilient democracies in Africa through research, advocacy and capacity development.

In a press statement signed by the Executive Director , Samson Itodo to mark it 15 years anniversary said as they work towards achieving a people-driven democratic and developed Africa over the next five years, we will adopt a four-pronged approach to achieving our purpose.

According to him, they include: Yiaga Africa as an agenda-setter, Yiaga Africa as a catalyst, Yiaga Africa as a community builder and Yiaga Africa as regional player.

“As we celebrate #YiagaAt15 and earnestly anticipate #YiagaAt20 in 2027, the organization is reinventing for increased evidence-based impact in advancing democratic practice in Africa and building citizens’ power to reclaim the state.

“This ambitious goal will be achieved through rebuilding trust in democracy, civic engagement, reform of key public institutions, local governance and electoral participation in Africa,” he said.