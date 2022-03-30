Yiaga Africa commences establishment of People’s Assembly to promote public deliberations

Yiaga Africa has commenced establishment of People’s Assembly to promote public deliberations at local government levels as part of efforts to reignite faith in democracy and bridge the gap between citizens and the government.

The Director of Programmes, Yiaga Africa, Cynthia Mbamalu in a statement issued in Abuja explained that the People’s Assembly is a form of deliberative democracy tool that promotes the culture of public deliberation amongst the people.

She further explained that “Nigeria’s democracy is increasingly experiencing a decline in citizens’ trust in elected officials, political leaders and political parties.

“This has raised issues around the value of democracy, its ability to deliver the expected dividends and if governmental actions and policies truly reflect the interests of the people. This has further widened the gap between the government and the people.

“In addition, is the constant questions from the people on the value of their vote, the “we voted” and “so what” questions which further impact the quality of citizen’s participation.

“It promotes equal participation of diverse groups through debates and consensus-building on issues affecting respective communities to inform governmental actions and policies in selected local governments.

“The commencement of this initiative at the local government level is borne from the recognition of the importance of democratic governance at the level of government closest to the people.

“The People’s Assembly leverages existing structures representing different interest groups in the LGA who deliberate on issues and present their recommendation to Local Government Officials for implementation.

“Yiaga Africa commenced its engagement on People’s Assembly in three Local Government Areas (LGAs) each in Sokoto and Lagos States. (Sokoto State: Bodinga, Sokoto South and Wamakko. Lagos State: Surulere, Kosofe and Ikeja).

“For each LGA, interest groups were randomly selected including faith-based organizations, youth groups, persons with disabilities groups and women groups to deliberate on selected issues affecting the people in their LGA. The peoples’ assembly began with the training of the different interest groups to inform the quality of participation of the people in the deliberative process.

“In recent times, the support to democracy in Nigeria has oftentimes focused on national structures/institutions thereby creating a vacuum at the local level where the quality of governance is poor.

“Also, the culture of public deliberation and

public interaction with local governments are largely missing or inadequate at the local level. In a bid to promote a culture of public deliberation, the People’s Assembly in the 6 LGA’s in Sokoto and Lagos states is designed to supplement the existing system of representative democracy in LGAs with democratically elected leadership.

“Going forward, Yiaga Africa has established active communication channels with members of the communities and their representatives, who pledged to engage their local government on the outcomes of the deliberation and adopt the Peoples’ Assembly to enable their unified voices to influence the policies in their local government areas,” she said.