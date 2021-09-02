Yiaga Africa partners Journalists in Anambra ahead poll

As part of its pre-election advocacy for credible governorship elections in Anambra state, Yiaga Africa recently held a roundtable discussion with the cohort of journalists to review the political and security atmosphere in the state while exploring areas of collaboration to increase citizens’ participation.



The roundtable discussion which was held on Wednesday 25th July was led by Watching The Vote Working Group members, Mr Ezenwa Nwagwu and Professor Nnamdi Aduba, and had representatives from broadcast, print and online media in the state in attendance.



Speaking during the media roundtable, Mr Ezenwa Nwagwu said the team is in Anambra to have a series of engagements with important election stakeholders, which is crucial considering how voter apathy has become a major threat to recent elections in the country and especially in Anambra.



He said, “in the last couple of days, we have engaged the Commissioner of Police and the Commandant of the National Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC). We also met with the Secretary of the Nigerian Union of Journalists”.

In her contributions to the discussion, Yiaga Africa’s Head of Knowledge Management and Learning, Safiya Bichi noted that Yiaga Africa has trained and deployed 25 Local Government Supervisors to observe the pre-election activities in all the LGAs of the state.



“These pre-election activities consist of observing activities of security agents, political parties’ campaigns, violence monitoring amongst others. We will be observing every election activity in all the 21 Local Government Areas in the state, ” she said.



Yiaga Africa’s Head of Elections Program Paul James further highlighted the organization’s Election Day observation plan saying the Watching the Vote project will deploy the Parallel Vote Tabulation (PVT) election observation methodology, which will provide timely and accurate information on the process while detecting and deterring electoral fraud. He added that the PVT methodology will also be used to determine the accuracy of the results of the November 6th election results.

