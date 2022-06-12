Yiaga Africa wants extension of continuous voter registration exercise 



Yiaga Africa has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to extend the June 30, 2022 deadline for the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise by three weeks.

The Executive Director of Yiaga Africa, Samson Itodo, in a press release issued in Abuja said an extension will accord INEC the opportunity to handle the high volumes of applications.

He said while they appeal that the CVR extension will require a shift in the schedule, it does not violate, Section 9(6) of the Electoral Act 2022 which states that, “the registration of voters, updating & revision of the voter register shall stop not later than 90 days before any election”.

He further called for the investigation on allegations of bribery and extortion of intending registrants adding, “The reports of extortion of intending registrants by INEC officials before individuals are registered is reprehensible.

“INEC should immediately investigate the allegations of the payment of N1,000 for voter registration in some locations, especially in Kaura Namoda LGA in Zamfara state.”

He said INEC should resolve malfunctioning Voter Enrolment Device (IVED).

“To inspire confidence in the CVR process, INEC is urged to improve the efficiency of the enrollment devices and ensure timely replacement of malfunctioned devices to prevent suspension of the exercise as was observed in Ilofa, Oke Ero LGA in Kwara State where the CVR was temporarily suspended on Friday, June 3, 2022,” he said.

He further said INEC should address the intimidation and harassment at the registration Centers.

“INEC should collaborate with the relevant security agencies to investigate reports of intimidation and harassment of eligible voters in some registration centres, to ensure the culprits are prosecuted.

“Every eligible voter deserves to register to vote without any form of intimidation, harassment or violence and jmprove collaboration to support the CVR process.

“Yiaga Africa urges INEC to maintain strategic partnerships with critical non-state actors to support the commission with public outreach, escalation and resolution of challenges of CVR and countering fake news and misinformation,” he said.

