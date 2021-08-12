Yiaga Africa wants INEC to ensure proper oversight of CVR process

Yiaga Africa has call on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure proper oversight on the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) process.

In a press statement on its observation of the nationwide Continuous Voters Registration process and emerging concerns signed by the Director of Programs, Yiaga Africa, Cynthia Mbamalu, the NGO said proper oversight will reasonably address the issue like the clarity on procedure for registration of citizens who have commenced the process online and prospective voters who are accessing the process for the first time.

According to her, it will ensure adequate technical support is provided to assist the officials especially in the use of the IVED throughout the registration process.

She explained that the full biometric capture of registrants is a crucial part of the registration process and must be done optimally in this phase of the CVR to achieve one of the core objectives of deploying technology to register voters.

“This is particularly important with the plan by INEC to improve on the deployment of technology to accredit voters on election day.

“INEC should also investigate reports of underage registration and ensure that there is a proper system in place to quarantine the data of underage registrants.

“In addition, registration officers should request for registrants who appear underage to provide their birth certificate or any document that justifies eligibility.

“Security agencies should collaborate better with INEC to ensure adequate deployment of their personnel to the voter registration centres.

“Political Parties should adopt the election cycle approach and ensure the deployment of their agents to oversee the registration process.

“The continuous voter registration process is a critical aspect of elections and parties whose sole interest is to win elections should adopt a voter engagement strategy that commences with engaging prospective voters during the voter registration process and also observing the process.

“Yiaga Africa calls on Nigerians to take advantage of the Continuous Voters Registration exercise, register to vote and ensure their data is properly captured in the voter register for their Permanent voter’s card (PVC) to be produced before the next elections,” she said.