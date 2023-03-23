Yiaga Africa wants INEC to review violation of electoral legal framework

Yiaga Africa has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to in line with Section 64 of the 2022 Electoral Act, review cases where legitimate concerns have been raised on the conduct and declarations made by collation and returning officers, especially cases where declarations were made in violation of the electoral legal framework.

Yiaga Africa also called for immediate investigation and prosecution of collation and returning officers flagrant violations of the guidelines on results collation and results manipulation.

The Chair, Yiaga Africa Watching The Vote, Ezenwa Nwagwu and the Executive Director, Itodo Samson in a results statement on thr March 2023 elections statements said a comprehensive and independent audit of the 2023 general election is imperative for inspiring public confidence and ensuring accountability for operational lapses, disregard for the constitutional and electoral legal framework and cases of subversion of the people’s vote.

They said security agencies should thoroughly investigate cases of abductions and killings recorded during the election to ensure perpetrators are brought to justice.

“Members of election tribunals and appellate courts should demonstrate courage as a fundamental pillar of democracy to insulate the courts from the influence of politicians and uphold the rule of law to the highest standards in determining election petitions,” he said.

