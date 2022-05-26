Yobe 2023: Buni returns as APC flag bearer unopposed





Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni, has been declared winner of the just concluded governorship primary elections in the state.



A total of 890 delegates were accredited, 825 votes were cast, 20 votes were declared invalid and Governor Buni was returned as the APC governorship candidate with 805 valid votes.



Declaring the winner of the primary elections after casting, sorting and counting, the returning officer from the All Progressives Congress (APC) national headquarters, Alhaji Umar Lawan Kareto, said by the virtue of the power vested on him by the constitution of APC and Federal Republic of Nigeria “I hereby declared Mai Mala Buni who scored the highest of all the total votes cast by Yobeans the winner.



“Buni is going to continue his good work for the next four years,” said Kareto.



In his acceptance speech, Governor Buni appreciated the delegates, party leaders and elders as well as the APC officials from the national headquarters who carried out the governorship election assignment in the state.



He also appreciated the efforts of the security personnel as well as INEC officials in the stat

