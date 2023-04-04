Yobe 2023: The vote of confidence In Buni’s second term

On Thursday, precisely one week after Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state was declared winner of the governorship election in Yobe state for a second term, a news report by the Paradigm Leadership Support Initiative (PLSI), a civic organisation promoting accountability in Nigeria, declared Yobe and Akwa Ibom as top states in its Subnational Audit Efficacy Index for 2022.

The index is the third consecutive annual assessment that examined the level of transparency and accountability operational in the management of public funds and implementation of public policies in all 36 states of the federation. The Index applied eight scoring parameters including Audit Legal Framework & Operationalisation, Submission of Annual Activity Report, Type of Audit Document Published Online, Implementation of House Resolutions on Audit Recommendations, Evidence of Performance Audit, Availability of Citizens’ Accountability Report, Civil Society/Media Participation in the Audit Process and Effectiveness of Public Accounts Committee.

What the Index, perhaps, did not actually capture on paper is the relationship between Buni’s policies and implementation. In a nation notorious for churning out beautifully crafted policies on paper, that never make it to implementation, Buni has proven to be the exception. His re-election is therefore a vote of confidence from the vast majority of the people of Yobe state for whom his policies have improved, empowered and encouraged to believe again in the possibility of growth and sustainable development.

Beginning from the education policy where Buni set out to construct massive schools first, to rewind the dastardly activities of Boko Haram who targeted schools for destruction. This policy came to life in the shape of the mega primary schools designed to cater for the massive hike in school enrollment in Yobe state leading to overcrowding. Arakime Primary School is a case in point. This policy has so far seen to the construction of at least one mega primary school in each local government area as well as the rehabilitation and upgrading of some legacy secondary schools like Government Secondary School Nguru as well as many others.

Governor Buni’s policy on health has birthed the greatest specialist maternal and infant care hospital in Nigeria. This is a direct response to negative indicators showing the North-east geopolitical zone as having some of the highest infant and maternal mortality rates in the country with an estimated 1,549 deaths per every 100,000 births compared to 165 per every 100,000 births in the South-west zone.

Other policies directed towards shoring up Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) have led to the construction of a cargo airport, four strategically located ultramodern markets to better create value for the grains that are massively produced and marketed in the state. As well as the markets, is the deliberate turnaround investment in agriculture aimed at repositioning the sector as a major contributor to the state’s IGR. Grain farmers who together with grain marketers make up a substantial chunk of the state’s population have been supported with seed and machine subsidies.

Another policy of great consequence and impact is the state’s housing policy. Buni has overseen the construction of over 3,400 housing units, which are aimed at mitigating one of the greatest crises affecting workers is as significant as any other project. Without doubt, investing in housing is one of the most responsible things for any governor to attempt. No wonder, the Yobe state workers kept faith with him, voting massively for his re-election in March 18 governorship election.

Mai Mala Buni has secured a second term to expand the coast of his impact in Yobe state and it is only fitting that the people who stood by him and with him really feel the impact of his second coming. If his first term was that of breaking new grounds, this second term must be of consolidation and expansion to new vistas for the sake of the people. Thankfully, we, the people of Yobe, have seen enough to inspire our confidence and hope that Buni will leave the state better and much more safer than he met it!

Bala writes from Abuja.

