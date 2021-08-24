Yobe @ 30: Buni building on successes of previous administrations- Media aide

The director-general press and Media Affairs to Yobe state Governor, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed has said the foundation laid by previous administrations in the state paved way for the success being recorded by Governor Mai Mala Buni’s administration of continuity, consolidation and innovation.

He said “despite the Insurgency and economic challenges, the commitment of governor Buni’s transformation has been achieved ranging from education, health, commerce, housing and road construction among others”.

The DG press explained that Governor Buni’s concern about the plights of the people made it possible for Yobe to have 176 functional primary health care centres across the political wards of the state.

Yobe state was carved out of the old Borno state by the then military Head of state General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida’s regime to ease governance.

The state now has a political structure comprising of 17 local governments Council with capital in Damaturu and has 14 Emirates councils.

The state has estimated areas of 14,153 square kilometres and share borders with Borno, Gombe, Bauchi, and Jigawa states as well as Niger Republic to the North.

According to the 2006 national population count, Yobe has an estimated population of 2.6 million people with homogeneous ethnic group.

Yobe state would be clocking 30 years of creation on Friday 27 August 2021.