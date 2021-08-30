Yobe @ 30: Govt celebrates anniversary with prayers

Special prayers were organised by Yobe state government, Saturday, as part of the ceremonies to commemorate the 30th year anniversary of its creation out of the then Borno state on the 27th of August 1991.





Governor Mai Mala Buni, represented his deputy, Alhaji Idi Barde Gubana, said the special prayer was to appreciate Allah for sparing the lives of the people to witness the anniversary and for the improved peace, unity, progress and development recorded in the in the last 30 years.



Buni called on Christians across the state to use Sunday service as special prayer for the state and the Nigeria at large.



Special Adviser to Governor Buni on Religious Affairs, Ustas Babagana Kyari appreciated the governor for the initiative and assured that religious leaders in the state would continue to preach for peace as the only solution to the prevailing challenges in the state.

