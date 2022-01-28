Yobe: 94.3% of subscribers satisfied with YSCHMA services – Survey

The Executive-Secretary of Yobe State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (YSCHMA), Dr Babagana Tijjani, has said the agency conducted client’s satisfactory survey to determine enrollers’ level of satisfaction with health services provision under the state contributory healthcare scheme.

He disclosed this Thursday while presenting the result of the survey to stakeholders, health facility managers and staff of the agency.

He said the survey assessed contributory health scheme implementation and how efficient the services were.

He noted the survey carried by the scheme includes promptness of care received by patients, duration of waiting and consultation time, quick response to emergencies, the quick dispensation of drugs, fast and accurate laboratory test among other.

“The client’s satisfaction survey was conducted as research using quantitative method. Conducted in October 2021 across the 17 LGAs of yobe state.

“YSCHMA is glad to present to the public the findings of survey obtained from the seven indicators with analysis of result showing the highest proportion of the respondents (97.1percent) alluded to reduction in the amount of money spent on health services.

“This was followed by satisfaction with number of skills health workers (96.3percent), and access to better health care under the YSCHS (94.3 percent).This result revealed a good performance of the scheme bin terms of providing financial protection, better quality health care and access to skilled health workers,” he said.

He revealed that findings of the survey further confirmed the genuine commitment of Yobe state Governor Mai Mala Buni in providing people-centred healthcare service delivery and building a more sustainable healthcare financing mechanisms in the state toward attainment of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) ensuring that all individuals and communities receive the health services they need without suffering financial hardship.

Babagana called on all stakeholders, partners, healthcare providers, enrollees and interested parties in the state to support the state government to drive towards the attainment of universal health coverage.