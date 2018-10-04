Yobe APC guber aspirant rejects primaries

An aspirant for Yobe state governorship ticket on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Umar Ali, has kicked against the result of the primary election held at the weekend in the state.

At the end of the election held in Damaturu, the state capital, APC’s national secretary, Mai Mala Buni, was declared the winner of the poll.

Buni was anointed for the post by the state Governor, Ibrahim Geidam.

The official result declared Monday morning said Buni polled 2,797 votes to defeat Sidi Karasuwa who scored 23 votes, Umar Ali with eight votes, and Aji Kolo who polled four votes.

In a statement by his campaign office, Ali said he was rejecting the results after a review of “overwhelming evidence pointing to manipulation of the process.” The aspirant’s campaign organisation said it has collated video evidence showing irregularities, contrary to the election guidelines.

“The ballot papers used for the election are different from what is approved by the national headquarters.

Candidates’ pictures, as seen in ballots used in places like Borno, Katsina, among others, were missing on the ballots used in Yobe.

“Also, instead of thump printing, they adopted writing names of candidates on the ballots.

This gave the opportunity for some ‘biased’ persons to write the name of the anointed aspirant on all ballot papers that got into their hands, in the name of helping delegates,” the statement alleged.

The aspirant also complained that there was no accreditation of delegates, as stipulated in the election guidelines, making it contentious to ascertain who was a delegate.

Ali said he has written to the national headquarters of the party and the election appeal panel to protest the alleged misconduct

Court stops Kaduna Central Senatorial primaries

A Kaduna High Court has restrained the ruling APC, from conducting primary election to select the party’s candidate for the Kaduna central senatorial district.

Ruling on an ex-parte motion in a suit filed by Uba Sani, a senatorial aspirant, the court Wednesday ordered the APC, its chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, the electoral commission, INEC, and incumbent senator, Shehu Sani, to maintain the status-quo prior to October 2, when the APC excluded Uba Sani and other aspirants from the contest in favour of one aspirant.

Uba Sani like the incumbent senator had purchased the APC form to contest the senatorial seat.

However, the APC National Working Committee (NWC) only cleared Shehu Sani for the seat.

In a motion brought pursuant to Order 15(1) and Order 36 of the High Court Civil Procedure Rules of Kaduna State, the court granted leave to issue and serve the writ of summons on the defendants.

The restraining order has been reportedly served on the APC at its national headquarters.

Uba Sani’s lawyer, Sule Shuaibu, explained that his client took this step to protect his democratic rights after exhausting the internal party grievance- processes.

Upon becoming aware of his exclusion, Uba Sani wrote and submitted a letter of complaint to the national chairman, urging him to reverse the decision, the counsel said.

He followed up with a letter to the Appeal Committee, stating clearly that having fulfilled all the conditions for contesting the primary election, his unlawful exclusion should be set aside and he be allowed to contest the primary election.

The court adjourned the matter to October 15.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.