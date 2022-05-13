Yobe: APC youth coalition demands vibrant representation

The Coalition of All progressives Congress (APC) Youths from Damaturu, Gujba, Gulani and Tarmuwa federal constituency has emphasised the need for a competent and vibrant representative in the in 2023 forthcoming election.

The group made stated this on Thursday while briefing journalists at the NUJ press center Damaturu.

The Coalition under the chairmanship of Mustapha Muhammad Banker, commended Yobe state Governor Mai Mala Buni for attracting massive development projects and programs to their constituency and the state in the last three years of his progressive administration.

Mustapha noted that there’s no single ward/community in the state that has not witness at least a developmental Project or program from Buni’s administration in the state.

He noted that considering the fact that their constituency is the worst hit by insurgency and as a result they have lost their economic strength to the dreaded insurgency.

He said, “Before, our constituency was the biggest producer of agricultural outputs and livestock to the state and neighboring states.

“But sadly, today, the story is not the same; the insurgency has not only affected our progress but conditioned many big time farmers to lose their capacity to farm.

“Despite our huge demands, we’re lacking a committed representative in the green chamber that will support our state government that has been undeniably doing well in restoring the lost glory of our great constituency.

“In fact, there’s no sign that we have a good representative who understand the peace development nexus of our constituency.”

He said as the 2023 draws nearer, they are in desperate need of a representative that will liaise with national and international donors to attract more interventions to their constituency.

“We are in need of a representative that will prioritise human capital development in our constituency,” he said.

