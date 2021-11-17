Yobe approves employment of 23 nurses, to constructs 15 housing units for collage

As part of efforts to have conducive atmosphere of learning in the health sector, Yobe state governor Mai Mala Buni has approved the procurement of 159 KVA generator, monthly allowances for 70 midwives students, construction of 15 housing units at Shehu Sule College of Nursing and Midwives Damaturu.

Buni made this known on Tuesday at the official graduation ceremony of 248 basic nurses, midwives, and community midwives at the Nursing College Damaturu.

Governor Buni stated that his administration accords great priority to health and education sectors among others.

He said the college is privileged to belong to the two sectors and is therefore considered of tremendous importance to the government to produce the desired and qualified healthcare manpower to serve the people diligently.

“The need to have adequate and qualified manpower for this administration to succeed in its drive to improve healthcare delivery in the state cannot be over emphasized.This explains why government invested massively in the training of these Nurses and Midwives that we are celebrating their graduation at this occassion.

” I wish to extend my congratulations to all the grandaunts who will be conferred with certificates today for successful completion of your studies. You have indeed made the government and your parents proud. I urge you to remain good ambassadors of the College and to serve with dignity.

“Government has already granted employment to 231 out of the 248 graduates. You are enjoined to remain committed to your duties. You should be guided by the ethics of your profession to provide effective and efficient services to justify government’s investment in training you.

“It is also gratifying that we have lived up to our pledge of constructing a 200-bed capacity Girls’ Hostel, a 1.5 kilometer road and 3.0 kilometers drainage in the College to create a conducive environment to promote academic excellence, “he said.

Governor Buni therefore, urged the students and staff of the College to always support government policies and programmes, to take the College to greater heights.

Speaking, yobe state commissioner for Health, Dr Mohammed Lawan Gana, said the college was established in 1993 , stressing that over 20 sets of students have graduated with an average past rate of 90 to 100 percent.

