Yobe Assembly passes 10 bills, 11 resolutions in one year

Yobe State House of Assembly has within the past one year passed 10 out of the 12 bills introduced to the floor of the house.

The Speaker, Honourable Ahmed Mirwa, disclosed this in Damaturu while commemorating the one year anniversary of the house.

Mirwa also said 11 resolutions sent by the executive arm of government were also passed.

“Yobe State House of Assembly had performed credibly within the last 1 year in office. 10 bills were passed which include bill for the establishment of Yobe State Drugs and Medical Consumables Agency, Yobe State Appropriation Bill, 2019, Yobe State Finance Bill, 2019, Yobe State MDAs Revenue Harmonization Management Agency bill, 2019.

“Others were Yobe State Contributory Healthcare Management Bill, 2019, Yobe state harmonized 17 LGAs, Yobe State harmonized 17 LGAs Finance bill, 2019, Bill for establishment of Board for People with disabilities, Yobe State Road Traffic Management Law and Yobe State House of Assembly Service Commission

“We have also passed 11 resolutions on term facility for construction of 3600 houses, contract financing facility for completion of the International Cargo Airport among others” he said.

The speaker added that 3 appointments were confirmed within the year under review which include, confirmation of appointments of State Executive Council, 3 additional permanent secretaries and members of local government service and confirmation of Auditor General.