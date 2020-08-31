Yobe at 29

As we celebrate the 29th birthday of our dear Yobe state, there is a need for reflection to look into the challeges facing, and achievements recorded by, the state. We shall carefully look around and ask ourselves about important landmarks, especially in the areas of education, infrastructure, human development, social, political and economic development. The challenges facing the youths concern the negative influence of tribalism in the state.

First and foremost, education in any aspect is considered the most vital in bringing positive development everywhere around the world. Yobe state is said to be among the states in Northern Nigeria that does not have interest in enrolling its children in schools. But such projective analysis needs a careful observation and critical questioning.



The population of Yobe is always increasing, and even if we accept the theory that “Yobe state has less interest in enrolling its children in schools”, it can be related with the little or no enlightenment among the growing population about the importance of education. However, the action of the state government in dumping the proper maintenance of the schools we already have, without even looking to add more, is also another factor that discourages the people of the state to lose interest in sending their children to the government schools. There is a need for qualitative investment in all areas concerning education at various levels. The sector is slowly collapsing. A lot of reconstruction is necessary if there is to be the hope of revamping the sector. Hopefully, the incumbent governor’s decision to declare a state of emergency on education would bring some improvement.

Political sycophancy among the youths of Yobe state is another worrying challenge. The word sycophancy may refer to a flatterer who praises someone to gain advantage. It’s a pity how our vibrant youths with remarkable potential in Yobe choose such impertinent way rather than equipping themselves by putting the interest of their future first.

Such act of sycophancy is still running in the blood of many youths. They hardly mention the faults of the government or draw its attention to the needs for development. It was well understood that such youths are using media platforms to praise the government over a non-reasonable projects, but remained mute while they made any mistake. The people of the state do not deserve that because it’s not what they voted the government for, yet our youth are very keen on it.

Also, the massive level of unemployment has been the major key in encouraging the act of sycophancy among our youths. However, the most understandable point behind it is selfishness. There are many ways to tackle such act but unless the youths are positively guided about their rights in the government, nothing can be achieved. Flattery and praise-singing is hardly the way. It only attracts insult and self-disrespect.



Additionally, there’s huge need for infrastructural overhaul in Yobe state. However, the current administration is trying its best on infrastructure compared to our neighbouring states like Gombe, Bauchi, etc. Even though they’ve been far ahead of us in taking the initiative. Therefore as our dear state iclocks 29, an old age, people would want to see some changes in important spheres of governance.

Therefore, it’s imperative for government at all levels to look into this issue as a matter of concern. Government should create and implement policies that will bring about infrastructural development in our dear state. Schools and hospitals must be provided with needed facilities. From there the great people of Yobe state may begin to enjoy the dividends of democracy.

The negative influence of tribalism in socio-political and economic development of the state has brought many damages. For instance, whenever the government intends to provide jobs, projects, or any other important thing in the state, the key members of the government would push to get the benefits for their respective tribes and locations. Damaturu as the capital of Yobe state takes almost everything, which is unfair. Every citizen of the state wants to see his own area being developed, not only Damaturu.



The aforementioned issues could only be solved by the people of the state not only the government as our dear state clocks 29 since its creation in 1991. May Allah grant our leaders wisdom and capabilities in discharging their duties.

Kasim Isa Muhammad,Damaturu, Yobe state