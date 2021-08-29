Yobe at 30: So far, not so good



It has been 30 years since Yobe state was created by the then Head of State, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, on 27th August, 1991. The state has seen grace and glory; it has also witnessed downturns and menaces.There have been achievements recorded so far, but still, there is a need to call the attention of the current administration of Governor Mai Mala Buni to work round the clock to improve the socio-economic development of the state.



Yobe state, for its democratic running of the education sector for 30 years, could be deemed as being unsatisfactory at all levels, according to the views on how things are run. Cases such as dropping out of school are consequent on the poor attention being paid to education by the state government. Even though in some areas, like Damaturu, Potiskum, Nguru, and Geidam, that are considered as the eyes of the state, the state government renovated only a few schools without supporting them with technical and financial aid to run their academic and administrative structures.



However, at the local government areas, numerous public schools have been built for more than 60 years. The schools need renovation, academic materials provided, and the welfare of both teachers and their students should be greatly considered. The efforts on education shown by the state government seem believable, but getting things done at the right times is where it all fails. Apart from the local buildings, the issue of teachers’ treatment by the state government of Yobe is something to focus on. Those teachers sacrifice their time and energy to teach thousands of children all the time in an effort to improve the standard of education in Yobe state. Devastatingly, policies on promotion, salaries, daily welfare, and academic support are run aground and buried. Since the state is getting older, getting close to its golden jubilee, the system of running education by the state government needs to change. The state government should encourage teachers by paying attention to their basic needs, otherwise in a few years to come, they would hardly be interested to work with the Yobe state government.



For the health issues, it is very important to look thoroughly at how the Yobe state government, from its independence to date, has handled the health management of the state. Yobe has had executive governors like Dr. Bukar Abba Ibrahim, Late Sen. Mamman B. Ali, Alhaji Ibrahim Geidam, and currently Governor Mai Mala Buni. The aforementioned personalities governed the state with their style of government, building, renovating, and restructuring hospitals and health care management. But one thing to focus on under the present government is that health workers are going beyond their levels for a reason that the government and the health ministry have lost focus. It would be good for the government to set up a committee that will observe how health sector is being run and take appropriate actions to change things for the better .



Yobe has had a stable economy, hard-working staff, productive state industries, and foreign business services. But gradually, as things go on, the economy seems to change because of how the state government keeps on introducing various programmes and engaging a huge number of employees.

The current economy of Yobe state after 30 years can be said to be unstable because the state government is under a debt siege, lower internal revenue from all sources, and a surge in workers’ recruitment that brings no economic development to the state. For Yobe state to recover from all these, the state government must change its system of recruitment by bringing highly educated technocrats to contribute to boosting the economy of the state.



Sadly, the nepotism being shown during recruitment of workers could drain the state and cause inflation. The state government should also build standard industries that would help the state to generate revenue; it should establish strong relationships with foreign investors to establish and register their presence in the state.



Admonishingly, if we want to move forward, we must discard all forms of tribal differences which is causing the country’s current crisis. Some of the crises, if not all, in this country, could be attributed to sectarianism or chauvinism. This can be achieved by striving to ensure equitable allocation and distribution of our abundant resources.



Nonetheless, any patriotic politician who believes in democratic principles should not accommodate and pave the way for sectionalism to evolve in his administration. This is because sectionalism, beyond doubt, yields nothing good for both the rulers and the ruled.



Notwithstanding, the good people of Yobe state should contribute their quota in discarding the vice of tribal inclinations by coming together in fighting their common enemy.

Kasim Isa Muhammad,Maiduguri, Borno state