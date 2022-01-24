Yobe: Buni appoints Ezenwa special assistant

In a bid to unite all ethnic groups in Yobe state, Governor Mai Mala Buni has appointed an Igbo man, Anayo Ezenwa, a Damaturu based businessman as his Special Assistant.

In a letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Baba Mallam Wali, revealed that his appointment was based on his records of performance, dedication and commitment towards the development of the state.

Mr. Ezenwa told Blueprint via telephone conversation that, the appointment is a big honour not only to him but to Igbo the entire race.

“I am very grateful to the Governor for finding me worthy to be appointed as one of his aides. You can imagine, an Igbo man and a Christian from the South- east becoming Special Assistant to a Governor in the far North, in fact is an honour done to us.

“This is the kind of leader we need in our country Nigeria, people who treat Nigerians as equal regardless of where they come from and who you are, once again I am grateful”, he said.

One of the aides of the Governor, Emmanuel Degubi, also expressed satisfaction with the appointment, saying the Governor is doing all he could to unite the state and Nigeria as a whole.

“I see Mai Mala Buni as a humble and completely gentle man. The successes recorded at the APC is a clear demonstration of his character which no one need to tell you who he is, we are really grateful”, he said.