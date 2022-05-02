Yobe: Buni calls for peaceful Sallah celebration 

Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni, Monday, felicitated with people of the state and the entire Muslim Ummah on the occasion of the Eid-el-fitr Sallah, marking the end of the Ramadan fast.

In a statement signed by his Director, Press and Media Affairs, Mamman Mohammed, Governor Buni said the Ramadan fast had in the last one month, inculcated the virtues of patience, devotion, self-control, humility, kindness, forgiveness, altruism and other virtues of Islam that should be extended beyond the holy month, for a just and peaceful society.

The governor reminded the people on Zakatul fitr, or giving out measures of foodstuff to the needy at the end of the fasting period, to accord them a sense of belonging during the festive period.

Governor Buni prayed Almighty Allah to accept the acts of ibadah worship and supplications made for the full return of peace and prosperity in Yobe state and Nigeria.

The governor admonished the people to continue to support government policies and programmes, saying his administration is committed to providing more infrastructural development to improve the lives of the people.

He charged the people to be conscious and vigilant on strange movements and objects, and to report such suspicious movements in their vicinity to security agents.

Governor Buni also urged the people to remain peaceful and law abiding as the 2023 electioneering sets in, saying peace is a necessary tool for successful election and development.

The governor called on the people to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in order to fully participate in the 2023 general elections.

“All political parties are enjoined to promote peaceful electioneering devoid of rancour to promote the spirit of sportsmanship in politics and to strengthen Nigeria’s democracy.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

