Yobe: Buni orders investigation into extra judicial killing in Garin Alkali

Yobe state Governor Mai Mala Buni has called for peace in Gashua following alleged shooting of a youth by security operative in Garin Alkali.

A statement by Buni’s media aide Mammam Mohammad said, the governor has ordered for immediate investigation into the matter.

He said the governor described the incident as unfortunate especially now that the state is witnessing progress in sustainable peace..

The statement read in part: “Government and the security authorities would not tolerate any act of recklessness capable of disrupting our hard earned peace.

“I therefore assure you that government would properly investigate the matter and deal with it decisively.

“I also appeal to our good people of Bade local government area and the entire state to remain calm and law abiding.

“We should avoid anything detrimental to our peace. You are advised to be good Muslims and take it as the will of Allah and avoid bonfire on the roads.”