Yobe: Buni signs N163.9bn 2022 budget into law

Governor Mai Mala Buni Of Yobe state, Thursday, signed the state’s N163,953, 384,000 appropriation bill into law.

The estimates, tagged “Budget of Continuity, Employment and Accelerated Development, is made up of N73, 657,141000 billion capital expenditure and N90,296,254,43000 billion recurrent expenditure.

The governor said it would focus on completion of ongoing projects, initiatiation of new ones as well as create employment opportunities to promote self-reliance among others.

While assenting to the bill at the Government House Damaturu, Governor Buni said the budget would maintain its drive in the revitalisation of education and agriculture, explore more wealth creation and revenue generation to achieve the set goals.

“In line with its statutory oversight functions, the House reduced the size of the budget and this made the net allocation for financing recurrent expenditure to stand at N90, 296, 254, 4300 while the capital expenditure stood at N73, 657, 141, 000,” Buni said.

Earlier, the Speaker of the Yobe state House of Assembly, Ahmed Lawan Mirwa, while making his remarks, said the House has upon receiving the bills, promised to pass them without any delay.

The speaker commended the mutual understanding between the House and the executive arm of government.

