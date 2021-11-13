Yobe: Buni swears in Mahdi as substantive Grand Khadi

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state has on Friday sworn Khadi Babagana Mahdi as the substantive Grand Khadi of the state.

Buni said, the appointment was done purely on merit, stressing that he has no doubt that Babagana Mahdi would add value to the development of judiciary and efficient dispensation of justice in the state to justify the appointment.

While congratulating him, Buni appealed to him to consider the position as trust by government and people of the state that should be handle with dedication and determination to succeed with the fear of Almighty Allah.

“This administration is committed to uphold the rule of law and the independent of Judiciary to promote equity and justice”.

He appealed to the judiciary to come up with the effective and efficient ways of quick dispensation of cases for equity, justice and fear play in order to protect the fundamental rights of all citizen.

The Governor enjoined the Grand Khadi to see his office as challenge to build on existing cordial working relationship between the judiciary and the executives arm of government for the benefits of people of the state.