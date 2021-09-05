Yobe: Clerics tasks residents on charity

In recognition of the significant role that charity plays in alleviating human suffering, the United Nations has set aside the 5th of September every year to create awareness by sensitizing and mobilizing groups and individuals to promote charitable efforts.

It is against this background that, Blueprint correspondent interviewed some religious leaders in Damaturu yobe state capital on the significants of charity in the society.

A lecturer at the Islamic studies department,Yobe State University Damaturu Dr Mustapha A Mustapha said, Charity in an Islamic perspective is to be done on daily basis help the needy and poor for peace and development of the society.

He charged the public to always give out charity either in cash or in kind.

Also in an interview with the Chiarman Christian association of Nigeria(CAN)Yobe state branch, Bishop Yohana A. Audu, he charged the public to show love and kindness to one another as one cordial principal of Christianity.

Yohana also charged people to maintained the spirit of charity and help to the vulnerables for the overall development of the society.