Yobe CP assures of adequate security



Yobe state new commissioner of police Haruna G. Garba has assured Yobe state citizens of adequate security in the state.

He disclosed this on Wednesday at the police command headquarters in Damaturu, while briefing newsmen on his deployment to yobe state.

He said the command is not unmindful of the the fundamental human rights of the citizens as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal republic of Nigeria.

CP Garba also said that in carrying out this task, the Police, “will partner with other sister security agencies, the Judiciary and other stakeholders to take out criminal elements. In tackling crime and criminality.

He said the Command under my watch will employ three pronged approaches tackling crime.

On Community policing, he sought the cooperation of all.

“job of policing a state as you are aware require public partnership and collaboration. Members of the community can no longer remain and watch criminal elements take over their Communities. There is this adage ‘See something, say something’, if you see a crime being committed or about to be committed you have a civic responsibility to report to the nearest Police formation for appropriate action.

“But if you refused to report and you allow the society to be infested with crime somehow, someday, you may fall victim to what you saw and do nothing about it.

“Therefore law-abiding members of the community will be fully involved and incorporated into the security architectures of their respective communities. In this regards the Area Commanders and DPOS have been directed to involve law-abiding members of the community in their areas of responsibilities in providing solutions on issues of crime and criminality,” he said.

while reiterating the commitment of state Police Command to provide safety and security to the people, the commissioner appealed to the public to volunteer credible and actionable information to the Police so that they can serve better.