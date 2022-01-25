Yobe gets new commissioner of police

Yobe state police Command has received its new Commissioner of Police, CP Haruna G. Garba.

He is the 31st Commissioner of Police since the creation of the state.

A statement by the command police public relations officer ASP Dungus Abdulkarim said, the new Commissioner took over from CP Yahaya Sahabo Abubakar who has been elevated to the rank of AIG.

The Yobe new Commissioner of Police hails from Kogi state and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science and Administration from the University of Maiduguri, MSc. International Relations from the University of Uyo, Akwa-Ibom state.

He “was appointed into the Nigeria Police Force as a cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police on 3rd March 1990. He has held Tactical and Strategic leadership positions in various departments of the Force across the Country.

“Until his deployment as the Commissioner of Police Yobe State Police Command, he was the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of State CID in Yobe state.

“He possesses vast experience in law enforcement, public order management and public safety, Intellectual property crime, Fundamental human rights, Crime Control and Community Policing”, the statement said.