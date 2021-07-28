Yobe gov. donates textbooks, lab equipment, others to schools

Yobe state governor Mai Mala Buni, has distributed textbooks, laboratory equipments and chemicals worth over N1billion.

Director General press and Media affairs to the governor Mamman Mohammed stated this on Tuesday in a statement made available to journalist in Damaturu.

He said classroom and office furniture worth over 1billion were procured and distributed to schools across the state,as over 10,000 teachers have been trained and retrained to enhance manpower requirements of the schools.

He said it is a known fact that education remains the number one priority of governor Buni’s administration, saying this underscores the importance the governor attaches to the sector.

“The good people of Yobe state have proudly identified with the giant strides of Governor Mai Mala Buni in his patriotic efforts to rejunate education bin the state.

“As a state with lean financial resources and heavily devastated by protracted insurgency that tergeted destruction of education facilities,this administration has rehabilitated many schools destroyed by the Insugency.

“To the glory of God,over 200 schools have far enjoied major interventions and rehabilitation,six( 6); new model schools in Damaturu,Gashua Potiskum,Gaidam,Nguru and Buni-Yadi were also established and Constructed.Seven(7)new mega schools in Potiskum (2), Damaturu, Gashua, Nguru,Gaidam and Buni Yadi were established and Constructed,all in an efforts to provide conducive atmosphere for teaching and learning.

“To further demonstrate Buni’s commitment to advancing the state of education, Governor Buni also organized a summit to map out areas for immediate, intermediate and long term intervention”

Reacting on the viral video which exposes the condition of Fika Government Secondary school in Potiskum town, he said”the video on a classroom mischievously singled out to give the government of Yobe state a bad name is dead on arrival project,” he said.