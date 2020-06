Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state has been appointed as the chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) caretaker committee and extraordinary national convention.

A presidential aide Bashir Ahmad who disclosed this via his Twitter handle wrote, “Governor of Yobe State, H.E Mai Mala Buni has just been appointed as the chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC)’s caretaker committee and extraordinary national convention.”

