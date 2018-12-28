Yobe govt acquires information vans, trains information officers

As part of its effort to disseminate information by bringing the people closer to government, the Yobe state government has acquired 17 Public Address System ( PAS) to all the 17 local government councils and also trained the Information Officers for effective use.

The Commissioner for Local government and Chieftaincy Affairs, represented by his Permanent Secretary Alhaji Ado Yahaya disclosed this while inaugurating the vans in Damaturu on Thursday.

He charged the information officers to take good care of the equipment as the state government had spent huge amount of money in acquiring them.

“I wish to inform you that government had spent hugely on the acquisition of this vehicles and the expectation is that you will ensure proper utilization of same for the intended purpose” he said.

Recall that, the state government had earlier this year trained all the local government information officers and that of ministries on how to use Android phones to disseminate information in which all the participants were given free Android phones.

The resource persons were drawn from Mass Communication departments of University of Maiduguri and Bayero University Kano.