Yobe govt direct MDAs to complete ongoing projects before embarking on new ones

Yobe state government has directed all the Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDA) in the state to conclude all ongoing projects before embarking on new ones.

Yobe state governor Mai Mala Buni represented by Secretary to the state government Baba Mallam Wali, made the statement Tuesday while declaring open the 2022 budget bilateral discussion organised by the state ministry of budget and economic planning.

The discussion is an initiative of the state government to have an open process where MDAs make their inputs in order to have people oriented budget.

The Commissioner for budget and economic planning Muhammad Garba Gagiyo, said the budget bilateral discussion is aimed at evaluating the submission made by the MDAs to ensure strict compliance with the issued guidelines and finalize the consolidation of the state’s proposed budget for consideration of the state executives council and subsequent presentation to the state legislative.

“All Sectors, MDA’s to prioritise their projects, programmes and activities that will ensure attainment of their respective organizational mandate and incorporate the citizen’s need generated across the three senatorial district in their proposals” he said.

On his part, Chairman House Committee on Finance and appropriation Yobe State House of Assembly ,Chiroma Buba Mashio noted that, the reforms that are currently going on in the state, the budgetary process does not only make the system participatory, transparency and accountable, but also lead to poverty reduction, creation of employment opportunity sustainable development.