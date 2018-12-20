Yobe govt doles out N2.4billion for SUBEB/UBEC counter-part funds, other projects

Yobe State Executive Council meeting presided by the Deputy Governor, Abubakar D. Aliyu has approved the sum of N2,367,538,255.70 for the payment of SUBEB/UBEC counter part funds and other capital projects in the state.

The State Commissioner of Home Affairs, Information and Culture, Alhaji Mala Musti while briefing newsmen, said the sum of

N1,633,715,525.62 was approved as counterpart funding to SUBEB for the balance of 2016 and completion of 2017 joint SUBEB/UBEC projects.

Other projects approved includes N167,250,680.10 for procurement of

100,000 copies of hand written Holy Qur’an to be distributed across the 17 local government councils.

Musti further, said the sum of N160,590,150 and N200,444,400 were also approved for the supplying of medical equipment to Women and Children Hospital Damaturu and also provision and installation of 176 units of double arm solar street lights and 18 units single solar street lights at Potiskum respectively.

Other project approved at the executive council meeting was provision and installation of 270 units of single arm solar street lights at Commissioners’ quarters Damaturu at the cost of N205,537,500.00

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.